BBMP files 162 cases against garbage litterers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike at a coordination committee meeting on Tuesday, said that 162 cases have been filed against those dumping garbage in public places.Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar held the meeting at Vidhana Soudha in which top officials of all civic and infrastructure agencies took part.

“Nearly 4,000 incidents of garbage dumping have been reported in public places. The Palike has already filed 162 cases and more will be filed against the remaining ones,” said a BBMP official.

On two shifts for auto tippers and seepage issues in 12 high-density corridors, officials informed that a notification on zero waste tolerance for the corridors and 11 TenderSure roads had been issued on December 1.Officials told the committee that a meeting with the chief health officer and IT adviser has been held regarding online issuance of trade licences, and “the process of integration will be completed by December 15”.

BDA Hebbal loop funding

The chief secretary has agreed to consider the appeal made by BDA to fund D90 crore from the government, for a loop it was constructing adjacent to Hebbal flyover, said a senior official. He also asked the BDA to clear up overgrowth of shrubs under the flyover “which has become a hub for illegal activities”.

BWSSB and sewage issue

BWSSB made a presentation on the steps it has taken to stop the flow of sewage into stormwater drains. “Detailed plans were presented to the committee to prevent littering,” said chief engineer Kemparamaiah. The proposed plan is set to cost D76 crore. BWSSB sought permission from BBMP to carry out pipe-laying work for a 1.8km from AFC up to Command Hospital.