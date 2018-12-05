Drivers murdered in two separate incidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A school van driver and a cab driver were murdered in two separate incidents in the city since Monday night.In the incident reported in Peenya police station limits, Hanumanthe Gowda alias Kumar (30), a school van driver was found murdered at his rented room in Doddabidarakallu. Police said Kumar, a native of Gadag, was living alone. As their repeated phone calls were not answered, his parents asked his brother, who also lives in the city, to have a check on him. When his brother went to his room, he found Kumar lying in a pool of blood.

“The assailants had smashed his head with a boulder and have escaped. Whether a drunken brawl led to the murder or was it over an old rivalry, has to be investigated,” the Peenya police said.In another incident, a 28-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by a gang of four men at Nagawarapalya in Byappanahalli police station limits in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased been identified Mohan, hailing from Arasikere in Hassan. Byappanahalli said that Mohan and his friend Sandeep had gone out for dinner. While walking towards home, Mohan went to a petty shop to buy cigarettes around 12.30 am. Meanwhile, four youths who were at the shop, picked up a fight with him over a trivial issue. Though, Mohan and his friend left the shop, the youths allegedly followed them and tried to snatch Mohan’s mobile phone. “When he resisted, one of them allegedly stabbed him and escaped on two motorcycles. Mohan was rushed to hospital by his friend but he was declared ‘brought dead’. We have got clues about the accused persons and they will be nabbed soon,” the police added.