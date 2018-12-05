Dust from construction work spikes cases of lung, skin-related diseases in Bengaluru

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the country has been alarmed about the rising levels of air pollution in the country post Diwali celebrations, Bengaluru fared well in comparison, with reports of the city bursting 33 per cent less crackers this year from last year. However, it is not crackers that have been a major source of pollution here, but the never-ending construction work in the city, and the dust particles from these sites that are making their way into our lungs and skin, cause serious health conditions.

According to pulmonologist Dr K Vinod there's been a visible rise in the number of patients who come to him with lung-related complications, that is caused due to the rise in air pollutants. “In a day we see two to three patients who come with complaints that are caused due to exposure to air pollution. The numbers have increased from last year. In a month I see one or two cases of lung asthma. Whereas last year, we would see one case in two months,” he said.

In winter, exposure to pollen is another factor that triggers these lung-related complications and in summer the number of these cases go down. However, this year, doctors claim there were a steadily-high number of patients throughout the year. They blame it on the ongoing construction work of roads, buildings, metro and other such infrastructural work. “Patients who come in with lung-related problems say they have a road, building, metro or other such construction work taking place next to their house. Some patients who never smoke or drink, also suffer from asthma. This exposure also causes Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD),” added Dr Vinod.

Dr Sudarshan, KS consultant pulmonologist, also agrees that with increasing roadside and vehicular pollution, the number of patients with skin and lung-related complications has increased over the years. “We see 20-25 patients a day with allergy, asthma and COPD that have been caused by pollution. And this is increasing every year. The pollution has increased by nearly 160 times in the last ten years, due to the dust on the road,vehicular pollution, construction work, and increasing diesel generation. Because of this even non-smokers develop lung cancer,” he said.

Low-income group most affected

With custom-made air purifiers available in the market that are affordable only to the rich, it is the lower income class citizens who are most exposed to the pollution. "Many of our patients are from the low-income group, they are construction worker labourers or security guards who live close to these sites," added Dr Vinod. Dermatologist, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru claims that these pollutants have also given a rise to skin-related complications to those whose naked skin is exposed to the polluted air. "Earlier in 2012, '13, '14, we would not have many patients who came with complications that were caused due to air pollution, but now the numbers have increased." Those who are frequently exposed to these pollutants get allergic reactions in exposed areas, like the face, neck and hands. "Due to such exposure, we see patients with eye allergy, nasal allergy, skin allergy, and with excessive exposure, the lungs also get affected," added Dr Bandaru. Suggesting that some changes be made in infrastructural management of these construction work, Dr Vinod suggested, "Even if basic facilities are kept in mind, like covering the under-construction building with sheets, putting tar or at least watering the dusty roads, it would help in keeping the dust from polluting the air."