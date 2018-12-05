Jaipur Lit Fest to see 350 speakers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A line-up of 350 artistes and public intellectuals, including the winners of several major literary awards, will participate in the upcoming edition of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival from January 24 to 28, 2019 in the Pink City, the organisers said.

The list includes Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, author of Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome and Ben Okri, writer of Man-Booker-winning The Famished Road. “JLF has helped foster a unique literary and creative culture across the world. Our programme remains determinedly diverse and multilingual, with over 16 Indian languages, 12 international languages, and almost 30 nationalities represented at Jaipur this January,” said author and festival co-director Namita Gokhale.