Lovers end lives after parents oppose marriage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young couple committed suicide in a house at Kumara Swamy Layout on Monday night, allegedly as their parents were opposed to their marriage.The deceased are Srihari, a private company employee, and his girlfriend Nisarga (18), a PUC student in a private college.

According to a senior police officer, Srihari called Nisarga to his house at 10.45 pm as his mother had gone to their native place Kolar. They then raised the volume of the television and hanged themselves. The landlord Ramu, who heard the sound of the TV till early morning, knocked on the door to inquire. When there was no response, he went inside and found the bodies hanging. He then alerted the police. Nisarga’s father, a driver by profession, did not agree to the marriage when Srihari approached him after his father’s untimely death.

Kumar Swamy Layout police rushed to the spot and found a suicide note which mentioned that the parents of the deceased were against their marriage.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.