Parents, kids unhappy with Cubbon Park’s new electric train

The toy train, which came into existence in November 1976, and ran on bio-fuel, has been discarded. Despite it being replaced by a new one that runs on electricity, citizens are not happy.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The toy train from 1992 (R) Present toy train at Bal Bhavan  Shriram BN

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For several Bengalureans, many of their fond memories go back to Sundays at Cubbon Park and a ride on the toy train in Bal Bhavan. But today, with the old toy train, popularly known as Putani Express, having been replaced by a newer one, those memories only remain so.

The toy train, which came into existence in November 1976, and ran on bio-fuel, has been discarded. Despite it being replaced by a new one that runs on electricity, two years ago, citizens are not happy. “Pity that the old toy train doesn’t exist in Cubbon Park. In the ‘80s and ‘90s, tiny tots used to queue up for a ride. Even adults who accompanied the children enjoyed the ride and the places they passed, including Bal Bhavan, a small lake and tunnel. A bell would ring as Puttani Express left the station and just before its arrival at the station. The guard would ensure that doors of all the compartments were securely locked. It goes to show how important maintenance is to keep the wheels rolling. Authorities should make timely inspections and have measures to maintain the trains,” said historian Ajay Ghatge.  

Aditya Bhat, a frequent visitor, recalls riding the train during his childhood. “They should have preserved the old train which now stands rusted,” said Bhat.Agreed Pradeep Singh, who visited the park with his family earlier this week. “It was sad to see the state of the old train. The new one looks like the ones we see at malls. It bears no resemble to the Putani Express we remember,” he said.

Ratna Kalamdani, secretary of Bal Bhavan, said that the new train has just been given a coat of paint, and is running smoothly. “I am unaware about the whereabouts of the old train,” said Kalamdani.  

