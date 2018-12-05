Home Cities Bengaluru

Research scholar killed, three injured in blast in Bengaluru-based IISc

The students called the department to inform that they heard a loud blast and also saw fumes coming out of the research laboratory for Hypersonic and Shockwave of Aerospace Department.

Published: 05th December 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Cylinder blast at Laboratory for Hypersonic and Shock Wave Research In IISC Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo |EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young research scholar with a start-up company was killed due to a blast during an experiment at the Laboratory for Hypersonic and Shockwave Research at the Indian Institute of Science on Wednesday afternoon. Three others are said to be grievously injured and have been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital.

According to the fire department officials who rushed to the spot the incident happened around 2.20 PM. The students called the department to inform that they heard a loud blast and also saw fumes coming out of the research laboratory for Hypersonic and Shockwave of Aerospace Department.

According to Sadashivnagar police, the scholar, Manoj Kumar, a post-graduate working for the startup, Super-Wave Technology Private Limited (SWTPL), an IISc initiative, set up by KPJ Reddy and G Jagadeesh along with three others Atulya, Kartik and Nagesh Kumar were working at the laboratory when the explosion, threw Manoj Kumar against the wall killing him on the spot. Three others in the laboratory have been rushed to the hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

However, IISc authorities cordoned off the place and didn't allow anyone to enter the site. They claimed that the reason for the blast is yet to be known and they do not know how the explosion took place. Police have registered a case and is investigating. 

