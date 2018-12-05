Showers drench Bengaluru, expect rain till Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parts of Bengaluru received a brief spell of rainfall late on Tuesday evening -- the first such shower in the winter. The city may receive more rain over the next two days, according to the weatherman.

Most places in the city received less than 1 mm of rain, with some suburban areas, such as Anekal, receiving up to 6 mm.G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said the rainfall, not normal for this time of the year, can be attributed to one of multiple weather conditions acting over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Reddy said a trough, ie an elongated area of low pressure, was active over Bay of Bengal along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, which was causing rainfall in parts of Andhra and in Karnataka too. “At this time of the year, winds from the north-east are expected to blow over the state. However, we are now getting strong easterly winds, which have a higher moisture content as they come from the ocean.

This is causing the rainfall, but these cannot lead to heavy rain,” Reddy said.Reddy said more scattered rainfall of intensity ranging from light to moderate is expected up to Thursday in some parts of South Interior Karnataka, and possibly also North Interior Karnataka. He said the rainfall will also affect temperatures. Minimum temperatures will slightly increase by 1-2 degrees, while maximum temperatures will reduce by the same margin across the state, he said.According to the weather monitoring agency, Varuna Mitra, the districts of Ramnagara, Mandya, Maddur and Tiptur received heavier rain than Bengaluru on Tuesday.