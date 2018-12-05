Home Cities Bengaluru

Showers drench Bengaluru, expect rain till Thursday

Reddy said a trough, ie an elongated area of low pressure, was active over Bay of Bengal along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, which was causing rainfall in parts of Andhra and in Karnataka too.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parts of Bengaluru received a brief spell of rainfall late on Tuesday evening -- the first such shower in the winter. The city may receive more rain over the next two days, according to the weatherman.

Most places in the city received less than 1 mm of rain, with some suburban areas, such as Anekal, receiving up to 6 mm.G S Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said the rainfall, not normal for this time of the year, can be attributed to one of multiple weather conditions acting over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Reddy said a trough, ie an elongated area of low pressure, was active over Bay of Bengal along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, which was causing rainfall in parts of Andhra and in Karnataka too. “At this time of the year, winds from the north-east are expected to blow over the state. However, we are now getting strong easterly winds, which have a higher moisture content as they come from the ocean.

This is causing the rainfall, but these cannot lead to heavy rain,” Reddy said.Reddy said more scattered rainfall of intensity ranging from light to moderate is expected up to Thursday in some parts of South Interior Karnataka, and possibly also North Interior Karnataka. He said the rainfall will also affect temperatures. Minimum temperatures will slightly increase by 1-2 degrees, while maximum temperatures will reduce by the same margin across the state, he said.According to the weather monitoring agency, Varuna Mitra, the districts of Ramnagara, Mandya, Maddur and Tiptur received heavier rain than Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp