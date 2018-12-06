JD(S) man Bhadregowda is new city Deputy Mayor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: B Bhadregowda, the corporator from Nagapura Ward on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the 54th Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru city. The election for the Deputy Mayor post was held after former Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar died of heart attack just a week after she took oath in September this year.

BJP party, which has the strength of 100 corporators in the city, had announced of contending in the elections despite not having the required number for winning. However, it pulled back its candidate and withdrew nomination for the Deputy Mayor post, paving way for Bhadregowda to get elected unanimously.

The electoral officer, who started the election procedure at Council hall at 11.50 am, gave two minutes of time for candidates to withdraw their nominations. Since no corporator contested against Bhadregowda, he was announced as Deputy Mayor at 11.52 am.

Of 12 standing committees, the selection for 11 standing committees was made after finding a shortage of two corporators for town planning committee. However, the Regional Commissioner had decided to hold elections again for pending two numbers.