Home Cities Bengaluru

This year on, BU to send gold medals to colleges

A year ago, several students who were awarded cash prize instead of gold medals staged a protest.

Published: 06th December 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

Bangalore University. ( File Photo)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid last-minute chaos during convocation over distribution of gold medals for students, Bangalore University has decided to send the medals to respective colleges from the current academic year.

The 54th Annual convocation is likely to be held during the first week of January 2019 and the varsity has decided to send the prize money and gold medals, which have been instituted by donors to the students, directly to respective colleges. Starting this year, BU will award gold medals to only postgraduate and PhD students, on stage during convocation.

As per the university, over 112 gold medals for toppers in various postgraduate courses and also for PhD scholars have been instituted and only these will be conferred to awardees during the convocation on spot. Prof C Shivaraju, registrar evaluation of the university, said, “We tried to contact the donors requesting them to increase the amount instituted for gold medals. As a majority of them did not turn up, the university was forced to pay the interest against the principal amount granted by donors. Finding it difficult to provide gold medals with the interest, we have decided to send the prize money to respective colleges and let them award the same to meritorious students.”

A year ago, several students who were awarded cash prize instead of gold medals staged a protest. “We dont want the incident to repeat. However, to find other modalities of distributing gold medals, the university has constituted a committee which is meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue,” he added.

The varsity, which missed the chance to confer honorary doctorates, is hopeful of doing the same this year. The issue has been discussed in a syndicate meeting where the members have demanded to finalise the list and send it to governor.

Last year, that is for 2018 batch, BU had sent a list of honorary doctorates in the last minute and it was rejected by the governor. In 2016, they could not award honorary doctorate, following differences between syndicate members over conferring it to then CM Siddaramaiah. The following year, they decided to confer it to cricketer Rahul Dravid, who turned it down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University gold medals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp