Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC bus crashes into tree, five hurt

Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while around Jayanagar after a speeding BMTC bus crashed into a tree on Thursday evening.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC bus.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while around Jayanagar after a speeding BMTC bus crashed into a tree on Thursday evening.A 22-year-old software engineer, Sneha, a resident of JP Nagar, was injured while four other passengers escaped with minor injuries in the mishap.

Jayanagar traffic police said at 8.40pm, the bus was heading towards Electronic City from Banashankari. While passing near Jayanagar 46th Cross the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. The passengers, including women, who were standing fell down inside the bus and some were injured. They were rushed to a private hospital and discharged after firstaid.  Sneha sustained head injuries, and her condition is said to be stable. The police rushed to the spot and towed away the vehicle to clear the traffic.Police have found that the driver joined work just two weeks ago, and he lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp