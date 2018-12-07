BMTC bus crashes into tree, five hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while around Jayanagar after a speeding BMTC bus crashed into a tree on Thursday evening.A 22-year-old software engineer, Sneha, a resident of JP Nagar, was injured while four other passengers escaped with minor injuries in the mishap.

Jayanagar traffic police said at 8.40pm, the bus was heading towards Electronic City from Banashankari. While passing near Jayanagar 46th Cross the driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree. The passengers, including women, who were standing fell down inside the bus and some were injured. They were rushed to a private hospital and discharged after firstaid. Sneha sustained head injuries, and her condition is said to be stable. The police rushed to the spot and towed away the vehicle to clear the traffic.Police have found that the driver joined work just two weeks ago, and he lost control over the vehicle due to overspeeding.