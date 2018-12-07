Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court asks BBMP to submit draft ad bylaws next week

Keshavan had also sent the communication to the BBMP on the advertisement issue.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that Bengaluru requires several corrective measures, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday said BBMP should complete the process of finalising the draft advertisement bylaws and sending them to the government for approval by December 12.

This was after BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha that the civic body held a public hearing on Thursday to hear objections to the draft bylaws, before finalising it. As many as 250 people appeared for the hearing.

One K Keshavan tendered an apology before the court for addressing a communication to the chief justice through mail, via the Registrar-General of the Court, over a pending case of unauthorised hoardings.
Keshavan also gave an undertaking before the court that he would not repeat such acts in future.

Keshavan had also sent the communication to the BBMP on the advertisement issue. But he did not get a response to it. Hence, the court asked BBMP to look into the communication sent by Keshavan, after it took note of the apology tendered by him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp