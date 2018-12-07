Home Cities Bengaluru

Men’s PG tilts in Marathahalli, residents evacuated

Residents living in and around the PG were also asked to evacuate, and BBMP engineers were inspecting the building at night to decide whether it must be demolished.

Residents wait outside the PG on Thursday night | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A paying guest accommodation for men, being run in a five-storey building at Ashwathnagar 7th Cross, near Marathahalli bridge, had to be evacuated on Thursday evening after the building tilted slightly to the left around 7.30pm.

Residents living in and around the PG were also asked to evacuate, and BBMP engineers were inspecting the building at night to decide whether it must be demolished.According to residents living nearby, Vani PG for men has around 20 rooms. Of these, 15 rooms are occupied, and the residents were asked to move out. Five houses to the left of the building, including three four-storeyed buildings, were also evacuated. Other buildings to the front and back of the PG, were also evacuated by fire and emergency services, and the area was barricaded.

The owner of the building was identified as Srinivas, and the contractor as Venkatesh. Construction was completed three months ago.“We are in a house right next to the PG and were asked to evacuate. Now we are going to my brother-in-law’s house in Mahadevapura,” said Madhavan, a resident.

