Home Cities Bengaluru

Panel to oversee National Green Tribunal order implementation

The tribunal constituted a committee headed by former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde to oversee the implementations of its directions.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to pay Rs 50 crore as environmental compensation to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for “restoration of the environment” under the polluter-pays principle. It also ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — one of the agencies responsible for the lake’s restoration — to pay Rs 25 crore to CPCB, of which Rs 10 crore is to be transferred to KSPCB to provide logistical support to a committee. In addition, the state has to furnish a performance guarantee of Rs 100 crore to ensure execution of the action plan in a time-bound manner.

The tribunal constituted a committee headed by former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde to oversee the implementations of its directions. Other members of the committee include senior scientist from IISc Prof T V Ramachandra, and a nominee each from the CPCB, KSPCB and the state’s Additional Chief Secretary.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mahendra Jain, who has been overseeing restoration works on the lakes, has been directed to identify officials for implementing the plan. Jain expressed surprise over the NGT’s observations and said all agencies involved had done a lot of work for restoration of the lake over the past two years.

“There are some inherent problems which will take time to solve. For example, untreated sewage flowing into the lake, which can’t be solved overnight. Sewage treatment plants are being constructed, but will take time,” Jain said.

Regarding the NGT’s observations on lack of implementation of recommendations of Panjwani report, Jain said a compliance report had been provided to the tribunal, detailing what had been implemented, what could not be and the reasons for the same.

“We will have to study the order and then decide on the next move,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp