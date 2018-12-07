Parents, activists upset, say govt buckled to private school lobby

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision taken by the state government to bring amendments to the existing Right to Education Act (RTE) by giving priority to admission at neighbourhood government schools, has drawn opposition from parents and RTE activists.

Just a day after the amendments were approved by the cabinet, several RTE activists threatened to stage a protest if the government tried to implement them. BN Yogananda, general secretary of the RTE Students and Parents Association, said, “It clearly shows that the government yielded to pressure from the private school lobby. If the government dares to place it at the upcoming assembly session, we will be forced to take to the streets and fight for the rights of children.”The association will fight the issue legally, he said.

Another parent said, “My daughter is studying under RTE quota at a private school. Being an auto driver RTE helped me admit her to a private school. I want the same for my younger one.”

However, private schools welcomed the move.Subject experts feel that what the government is trying to do is according to the Act, but at the same time, it should ensure implementation of Sec 12 (12) of the RTE Act, which mandates that private unaided schools should provide education for weaker sections.

Dr VP Niranjanaradya, an expert on the issue said, “I welcome this, but private unaided schools which have taken substantial benefit in terms of land and other facilities, should provide admission for weaker sections within the neighbourhood, and the state is not obliged to reimburse them. Delhi implemented this in 2004.”