Home Cities Bengaluru

Honour Killing: Woman ends life after brother allegedly murders husband

The deceased, Meenakshi, was married to a cab driver, Harish (27).

Published: 07th December 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi and Harish

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A few days after her husband was hacked to death over suspected honour killing, a 24-year woman hanged herself to death at her house in Bidarahalli in Vishwanathapura near Devanahalli on Thursday morning.

The deceased, Meenakshi, was married to a cab driver, Harish (27). She was depressed after Harish was allegedly killed by her brother, who was against their inter-caste marriage, last month.A senior police officer said Harish was found murdered at Nallur in Channarayanpatna police station limits on November 20. Meenakshi's brother Vinay Kumar (22) was arrested the same day for hatching the plot since he was bothered about his family’s reputation.   Meenakshi was extremely upset over Harish’s death and refused to talk to her parents when they came to meet her after a week. She was living with her in-laws.

On Thursday, she was alone at home when her father in-law, Muni Anjanappa, who works as a waterman, went on duty. He returned at around 8.30am and found her room locked from inside. He called Meenakshi to fetch water. When he got no response from her, he broke open the door and found her hanging. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“Meenakshi left a suicide note, stating that she herself is responsible for her death. She added that no one should marry against their parents' wish. She asked her parents to attend her final rites,” the police officer said.

Meenakshi’s aunt Chandrakala told TNIE that the two talked on phone on Wednesday evening. "She asked me about her uncle, Rajashekar. She told her in-laws that she cannot live without her husband. She was also upset as her relatives did not go to meet her after Harish's death. I denied it as I wanted her to come out of the shock. I never thought she would end her life,” Chandrakala said.

Anjanappa said it was thought that she was pregnant. “We took her to a private hospital on Wednesday morning, where the doctor conducted a checkup and ruled out pregnancy. Later, she refused to have dinner, even though biryani was prepared, which she used to like a lot,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing Woman commits suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp