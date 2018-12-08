Home Cities Bengaluru

AICTE institutes warned against withholding staffers’ certificates 

It is not just college students who face hurdles in recovering their original documents when they want to leave the institution.

Published: 08th December 2018 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Files, File, Stack, Pile

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just college students who face hurdles in recovering their original documents when they want to leave the institution. According to the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), even faculty members and non-teaching staffers face a hard time when they want to get their documents back and move to another employer.

In a recent public notice, the council warned the management of institutions across India to follow guidelines that prevent the retaining of original documents. The AICTE has said that it has received several complaints to this effect and that it is contemplating withdrawal of approval given to institutions which flout guidelines. 

“It has come to the notice of AICTE that in violation of extant guidelines many technical institutions are withholding/retaining the original educational qualification certificates of faculty/non teaching staff members.....in the event of such faculty /staff members resigning from the employment and moving onto new endeavours, their request for return of original documents are not accepted and in absence of original documents/certificates they are not able to join the new job.

Because of such a violation of norms, instances of suicide by the dejected employees have come to the notice of AICTE,” the council said. 

An AICTE official told TNIE, “An employee of a private college in Chennai committed suicide due to the alleged harassment by the management who had retained his original documents. The public notice was issued as a warning to colleges.” The council is also encouraging staffers to bring such irregularities to their notice through the portal, www.aicte-india-org/grievance.

KM Karthik, the founder of the All India Private College Employees Union, said, “They harass employees by retaining documents and blackmail them. We hope the AICTE will act on each complaint.”

Students’ plaints still pouring in

The council continues to deal with several complaints from students against institutions which have refused to return their original documents when they decide to have their admissions cancelled. The AICTE and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have issued clear instructions that such activities are not legal and that original documents cannot be withheld. However, the Admissions Overseeing Committee is still dealing with complaints filed by students asking for help in getting their documents back. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICTE All India Council of Technical Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp