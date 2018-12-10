Bengaluru police to probe threat call to Ramachandra Guha over beef-eating tweet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Historian and author Ramachandra Guha, who received a threatening call over his beef-eating tweet two days ago, has refused to file a police complaint. City police, though, have decided to pursue the case and trace the caller.

Posting a photo of himself enjoying beef, Guha had tweeted a couple of days ago, “After a magical morning in Old Goa we had lunch in Panaji, where — since this is a BJP ruled state — I decided to eat beef in celebration.”He deleted the post on Sunday, stating “it was in poor taste”.

Earlier, at 1.53pm Sunday, Guha had tweeted, “I have received threatening calls from a man calling himself Sanjay from Delhi. His number is +91-98351-38678. He threatened my wife as well as me. This is for the record.”

Soon after that, Halasur police station inspector contacted the writer as he lives in the station’s jurisdiction. Guha said he does not want to file a complaint, police said.When TNIE contacted Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh, he said, “He (Guha) has said he doesn’t want to file a complaint. But I have instructed the jurisdictional police to talk to him and take a complaint. We will trace the caller.” The nature of the threat, however, is not yet disclosed either by Guha or the police. It is learnt that if Guha again refuses to file a complaint, police would take up a suo motu case.