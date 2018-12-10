Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police to probe threat call to Ramachandra Guha over beef-eating tweet

City police, though, have decided to pursue the case and trace the caller.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Historian and author Ramachandra Guha. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Historian and author Ramachandra Guha, who received a threatening call over his beef-eating tweet two days ago, has refused to file a police complaint. City police, though, have decided to pursue the case and trace the caller.

Posting a photo of himself enjoying beef, Guha had tweeted a couple of days ago, “After a magical morning in Old Goa we had lunch in Panaji, where — since this is a BJP ruled state — I decided to eat beef in celebration.”He deleted the post on Sunday, stating “it was in poor taste”.

Earlier, at 1.53pm Sunday, Guha had tweeted, “I have received threatening calls from a man calling himself Sanjay from Delhi. His number is +91-98351-38678. He threatened my wife as well as me. This is for the record.”

Soon after that, Halasur police station inspector contacted the writer as he lives in the station’s jurisdiction. Guha said he does not want to file a complaint, police said.When TNIE contacted Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh, he said, “He (Guha) has said he doesn’t want to file a complaint. But I have instructed the jurisdictional police to talk to him and take a complaint. We will trace the caller.” The nature of the threat, however, is not yet disclosed either by Guha or the police. It is learnt that if Guha again refuses to file a complaint, police would take up a suo motu case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramachandra Guha Beef eating tweet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp