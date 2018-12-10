Colombian woman falls off balcony in Bengaluru, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old Colombian woman fell to her death from the balcony of her house on the third floor of an apartment building on Old Airport Road in the early hours of Sunday. Police said she was in an inebriated condition and lost balance when she came to the balcony to pick clothes.The deceased is Karen Daniela, who worked at a private restaurant as a translator in Indiranagar. She had come to the city four years ago.

A senior police officer said Karen had gone to a pre-Christmas get together party in a community hall along with her friends in Whitefield. About 20 people from Colombia had come together for the party after they got in touch with each other through a social networking site. The party had begun at 8.30pm on Saturday.

Both Karen and her roommate Mariya had consumed alcohol and they returned home around 3am. Karen was talking to Mariya, a teacher, inside their flat in Wildflower Hall Apartment on Rustam Bagh Layout. Meanwhile, she came to the balcony to pick up her clothes when she lost balance and fell to death.

Mariya heard a sound and went to see what had happened and found Karen on the ground. She alerted the security guards, who found her lying in a pool of blood. They then informed Jeevan Bima Nagar police. The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for postmortem. Karen’s parents are yet to reach the city from her country. Police officials have informed the Colombian embassy to conduct postmortem as part of the investigation.

Police said that Karen’s friends gave their statements saying that she was under the influence of alcohol when she lost her balance. The grill installed in the balcony was not of adequate height and this is another reason she fell. Police have ruled out any foul play or suicide angle after verifying CCTV footage.