Queer community walks towards freedom; long road ahead for acceptance

BENGALURU: “My body, my rights. I am Gay, that’s ok, you are gay, that’s ok.” These slogans were shouted out by proud painted faces, on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the city. The event was scheduled to be held at 2pm, but the crowd took its time to gather at Tulsi Park and set off on their march till Town Hall. Neither did the long wait get them impatient, nor did the blazing hot sun dampen their spirit. This year’s march, despite being the eleventh year of Namma Pride, was different.

It was the first march members from the LGBTQ+ community took down the roads of the city, as free, legal citizens of the country. The shame and fear that was attributed to the archaic law was repealed by the Apex Court on September 6, and enabled many from the community to rid themselves of the stigma they carried with them for so long. The march on Sunday saw many new faces, who wore their sexuality on their sleeves, literally.

Arun Kumar who attended the pride march for the third year said he had seen a tremendous transformation in himself through the years. “During the first pride, I was scared to come, so I wore a mask through it. But I realised it is my right, why I should I be scared of people? In the second year, I found it difficult to buy clothes that I wanted to wear.

This year, after the verdict, I’ve come out with this theme, what I’m wearing represents feminity and masculinity. I am also carrying bubbles in my hand, that I will blow to represent free-flowing acceptance of myself.”

Venkatesh, from Kolkata, has been touring the country, attending pride marches. This is the 18th pride march he is attending this year. “2018 has been special for us. I’ve already attended the pride marches in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bhopal, Lucknow and other cities,” he added.

Loved ones come out in support

Many who don’t belong to the community supported their friends and family. Twenty-year-old Aleena was one such first-time participant. She said, “After the verdict, my sister came out to us. I am here to support her.” This was the fourth pride march for Karthik Ranganathan and his daughters Disha and Tamia. The father said, “We have several friends from the community. When one of my friends chose to change his sex, there were a lot of questions she had. We saw that it was much simpler for a child to understand these things. Hopefully, it will help her continue in her learning.”

Policemen on duty clueless about reason behind march

The LGBTQ+ community has come a long way with the Supreme Court decriminalising the community in a landmark verdict on September 6. However, the march that was held in the city recently, saw many curious onlookers, who were yet to be made aware of the existence of this community. The Bangalore Traffic Police was one such group.

Even though there was an entire force of police personnel that was deployed to ensure that the march was carried out peacefully, none of them seemed to be aware of what was happening. A senior traffic police was heard instructing his juniors about a ‘protest’ being organised. Curious to see the participants dressed flamboyantly for the ‘protest’, he questioned what it was all about. That was when a participant informed him saying it’s a celebration and not a protest. “We are all happy people who want to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community,” clarified Ankur, the participant.

“What is LGBTQ+?” was the personnel’s next question.

Ankur patiently explained the acronym and briefed him about the community. “The SC’s verdict has clearly not reached everyone, this is when we realise why such marches must be held,” he said.

Despite having come thus far, the community still fights for acceptance and recognition. Karthik Ranganathan, who came to the march with his two children said, “Things are changing, people are more accepting, yet there’s a long way to go. My children question the concept of marriage and heteronormativity. They are very accepting of these concepts that seem new to us. This shows there is hope for the community in future.”

