Two Bengaluru teenagers dribble their way to national football scene

Karnataka’s representation in the top two national football leagues (I-League and ISL) has been scarce in recent times.

Vishnu Sunil (extreme right)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

Two Bengaluru boys, however, are dreaming of changing the scene in near future. Vishnu Sunil and Hrishikesh Sanadhi were recently called up for the U-15 National Team high-performance programme underway in Odisha.

“The camp is really challenging. It was difficult to adjust to the conditions initially as the level and tempo of the training were very high. But we got adjusted slowly,” Sunil said.

The six-feet tall centre-back defenders from Bangalore Youth Football League (BYFL) academy are not regular kids jostling on a football pitch to have fun. The 15-year-olds are as serious as professional footballers donning the national jersey. When boys of their age go out and binge on junk food, they stick to dietary plans made by the academy nutritionist. “We avoid eating outside and even if we do, we work out in the gym or on the pitch to burn those calories. Staying fit is important for footballers and we are serious about that,” said Sanadhi.

Both Sunil and Sanadhi have had overseas exposure. Their fathers’ job profiles helped them get international experience at an early age. Sunil started training in China and represented his school team till he turned 12, before moving to Nigeria where he played in the West African International School’s Athletic League. Sanadhi, similarly, started playing in Belgium in 2010 and got selected for Football Academy Royal Racing Club, Etterbeek for the 2013-14 season. Back in Bengaluru, they joined BYFL academy and have impressed their coach Salim Pathan since.

“Vishnu is a well-disciplined boy. He is getting matured as a centre-back. He is very effective in aerial balls and is good in tackling. He has an eye for goal and has scored many goals in free-kicks. He has a good future as a leader of the team,” Pathan said. “Hrishikesh is very good technically. He reads the game very well and final tackle is his speciality. He has a good passing ability with aerial and ground balls.”

Despite praise from their coach, both the boys are grounded. The fans of Real Madrid and Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos aim to become professional footballers in future and being in the U-15 National Team high-performance programme, they are aware of the hard work they have to put in every day, without hampering their studies.

Thus, they are mastering time management skills to stay ahead of their peer group. “Although professional football is our target, it’s also important to study. It takes me around three hours to return home from the training ground and I utilise that time to prepare my homework and study,” said Sanadhi, a class 10 student. Both will be playing for BYFL U-15 team in the upcoming Junior League.

