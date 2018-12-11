Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to streamline solid waste management

Projects taken up by the local civic body will not go ahead without proper due diligence, particularly in solid waste management (SWM).

Published: 11th December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Projects taken up by the local civic body will not go ahead without proper due diligence, particularly in solid waste management (SWM). Experts from various institutions across India are already reviewing and evaluating the merits and demerits of proposals concerning solid waste management before assessing them and submitting reports on the same — based on which the go-ahead would be granted.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka High Court had pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over poor waste management in the city, and the civic body appointed a high-power technical guidance committee comprising scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and experts from national institutions and agencies. 

The palike had itself requested the HC for it, but the court in turn advised BBMP to appoint an expert committee that would help it in policy-making. The committee conducts feasibility analyses of projects to help BBMP tackle possible issues concerning waste processing.  It has already reviewed six 
projects taken up over the last seven months.

According to BBMP officials, such a committee is the first such attempt in the country wherein projects are thoroughly analysed by this committee and only then a decision is taken whether or not to give approval to it. The committee has already submitted an enhanced plan for the civic body’s waste-to-energy plants proposal in the city.

