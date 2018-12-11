Bengaluru firm develops device for water rescues, SDRF purchases it

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru firm has developed a vehicle that can be used to carry out rescue operations in water, such as take the first rope across a stream during floods. Two such units have already been purchased by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).The vehicle, termed unmanned multi-purpose craft, has been developed by AlphaMERS Ltd, a firm engaged in providing solutions in disaster response.

The craft costs just under `1 lakh and, looks like a small aircraft and is double the size of a drone. It can move on water, and is propelled by an electric motor, which is powered by a battery. Currently, the craft is manoevered manually by a person on land via two ropes attached to the craft. The material used is aluminium, making the device very light.

Executive Director of AlphaMERS D Chandrasekhar, said the device can be used to rescue people before they drown. “We are working on building a separate device, similar to a lifebuoy, to be attached in front of the craft. So a drowning person can grab it and be pulled ashore by the rope attached to the craft,” Chandrasekhar said.

The firm is also creating a radio-controlled craft, which will be manoeuvred by a remote. This will increase the craft’s range, which is currently restricted by the length of the ropes, and also improve the craft’s navigation.

Chandrasekhar said he is in touch with SDRF members, and sometimes consults them on ideas for innovations. The idea for this innovation came from the firm itself, and was immediately chosen by SDRF.