Adopt puppies at this unique green wedding in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: This wedding scheduled to take place at Jayanagar on Wednesday is set to be unique. Not only will it be a green wedding, it will also have a stall fill of rescued puppies. And guests have been requested, via invitation cards, to not only shower love on them, but also adopt them if possible.

Twenty-five-year-old Sneha Suhas, a stand-up comedian and a former RJ, came up with the novel idea of asking guests to adopt rescued puppies at her wedding.

She is getting married to a software engineer and their wedding card too has a couple of lines on adoption of puppies: “Meet some rescued puppies and shower them with love… and maybe adopt’’.The cover of the invitation card has a caricature of the bride and the groom along with puppies.

They have made arrangements for a stall at the venue for two days from the wedding eve for adopting — or even just cuddling — Indie pups.

“I have always been fond of dogs and puppies. I used to rescue puppies and even foster them at home. I even used to go to adoption camps where I have seen people agreeing to adopt puppies and the next day come and give them back, citing the reason that they cannot handle them… And I used to feel bad,’’ she says.

Sneha explains she wanted to have animals, apart from humans, as guests at her wedding. “My friends who have volunteered will be sitting in the stall. I wish all of them get adopted. Even if they do not, at least some awareness will be spread about puppy adoption. Right now, puppies which are some 4-8 months old are at my friend’s house,’’ she says. “There will be about 10 puppies at least.”

Sneha has also created an online link at letzchange.org where the guest can donate money to the cause of the homeless animals. She has urged: “If you feel like sharing the joy with me, go ahead and donate to some rescued Indie dogs, will you?”