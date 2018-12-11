Home Cities Bengaluru

Like sexual escapades on screen, In real life, do we spontaneously combust?

The problem though is it is still so much spontaneous combustion.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the tropes in Indian movies of the ‘80s was on the spontaneous sexual escapade of youngsters, often depicted by the proximity of  combustible substances spontaneously bursting into flames. That and two flowers kissing. In Hollywood movies and lately in our own movies, things have become more human – the actors playing the lead characters actually kiss and do stuff.

The problem though is it is still so much spontaneous combustion.Our TV serials and  movies value spontaneous physicality in totally unrealistic and very harmful ways. You see two people look at each other and next minute, they are eating each other’s faces off and two seconds later, one has jumped and has legs around the other’s hips.

Growing up on a diet of such messaging, would it not be disappointing that neither you nor your partner do those spontaneous high-jumps? Do people’s legs even work like that at will and if the partner isn’t quite ready, can you imagine the tumble?

Our backs are fairly fragile things as anyone who has experienced any degree of spondylosis can attest. One small twitch and we might be laid flat for days on end.  If we look at a bare human skeleton, we see how our spine hinges on our hips so precariously – like a spinning top on the ground, one tiny end of a rickety, tottering set of jointed bones balanced on a hip. Other than gymnastic acts for talent shows on TV, I am yet to see one real life moment with real people where they literally jump on each other. We see dogs and babies spontaneously jump and even they are trained out of it. Hardly any adults do it unless they are trained cheerleaders, athletes or performers putting on a show.

Think about it. If a grown person asked if they can jump into your arms, throw their legs around you, wouldn’t you want to take a moment to check in on whether you are up for it? You might think for a bit before saying, “Ok, fine!” say “I am ready!” and when they run to you, you might still have second thoughts and say, “No, no! Stop! I can’t!”

Why would it be different just because it is a possibly romantic or sexual situation? If we are being fully honest, while we may romanticise the idea of spontaneity, in reality, we don’t really want to be surprised physically. We want to be able to say No.

If all we see in our movies and shows are spontaneous combustion, we lose sight of actually expressing desire, asking for consent and more still, don’t realise we want to consider our response, and that it might be No and even if we say “Yes” first, we can change it.

(The author is a counsellor at InnerSight)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp