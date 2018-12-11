Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding bus fatally runs over biker 

A 32-year-old biker was killed after a speeding private bus crashed into his bike on the ring road near Goraguntepalya in the early hours of Monday. 

Published: 11th December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old biker was killed after a speeding private bus crashed into his bike on the ring road near Goraguntepalya in the early hours of Monday. The deceased Siddegowda G, a resident of Sumanahalli on Magadi Road, was returning from work. He was an employee of ESI hospital as a storekeeper. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.30 am and Siddegowda was riding his bike towards Kottigepalya when a speeding private bus belonging to a pharmaceutical company crashed into his bike from behind. He was thrown in the air due to the force and came under the wheels of the bus. 

His bike fell on the median and a passer-by who noticed the accident,  alerted traffic police even as Siddegowda was killed on the spot. The bus driver Jagadish managed to escape. Based on information from the pharmaceutical company which employed the driver, the latter arrested him on charges of reckless driving. 

Siddegowda, who hailed from Kunigal in Tumakuru district, had come to city four years ago and was staying with his sister. His family had asked him to continue farming in the village but he went for a job to Bengaluru, stating that he was assured to be a permanent employee after two years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp