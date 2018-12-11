Speeding bus fatally runs over biker 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old biker was killed after a speeding private bus crashed into his bike on the ring road near Goraguntepalya in the early hours of Monday. The deceased Siddegowda G, a resident of Sumanahalli on Magadi Road, was returning from work. He was an employee of ESI hospital as a storekeeper. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.30 am and Siddegowda was riding his bike towards Kottigepalya when a speeding private bus belonging to a pharmaceutical company crashed into his bike from behind. He was thrown in the air due to the force and came under the wheels of the bus.

His bike fell on the median and a passer-by who noticed the accident, alerted traffic police even as Siddegowda was killed on the spot. The bus driver Jagadish managed to escape. Based on information from the pharmaceutical company which employed the driver, the latter arrested him on charges of reckless driving.

Siddegowda, who hailed from Kunigal in Tumakuru district, had come to city four years ago and was staying with his sister. His family had asked him to continue farming in the village but he went for a job to Bengaluru, stating that he was assured to be a permanent employee after two years.