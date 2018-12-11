Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman held for extorting, blackmailing businessmen in honeytrap case

Vinutha also allegedly made her associate Srinivas alias Seena, a cab driver, to make a threat call to Rakesh when she realised that he had filed a case. 

Published: 11th December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Annapurneshwarinagar police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old woman involved in a honeytrap case to extort businessmen in and around the city. Her associate is still at large. The accused Vinutha Gowda, a resident of Jnanabharathi, has completed her degree.  A senior police officer said based on a complaint by Rakesh (name changed), Vinutha was held on Monday and she is in police custody for interrogation. 

Rakesh alleged in his complaint that Vinutha had come to his shop for discussions on selling a land in Ramanagaram and she claimed the land belonged to her relative. She then took him to the land a month ago and after returning home she called him over for dinner. As Rakesh went to her house, she forced him to have physical relationship with her and she recorded the act using a hidden camera. A few days later, she started blackmailing him that she would show the video to his family and also threatened to upload it on social media. 

A scared Rakesh gave her a total of about Rs 11 lakh on several occasions. But as her demands continued, Rakesh approached the police. Vinutha also allegedly made her associate Srinivas alias Seena, a cab driver, to make a threat call to Rakesh when she realised that he had filed a case. 

She told the police that it was her financial crisis and family problems that forced her to extort Rakesh.
Further interrogations are on to ascertain her involvement in previous extortion cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honeytrap case Annapurneshwarinagar police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp