Woman held for extorting, blackmailing businessmen in honeytrap case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Annapurneshwarinagar police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old woman involved in a honeytrap case to extort businessmen in and around the city. Her associate is still at large. The accused Vinutha Gowda, a resident of Jnanabharathi, has completed her degree. A senior police officer said based on a complaint by Rakesh (name changed), Vinutha was held on Monday and she is in police custody for interrogation.

Rakesh alleged in his complaint that Vinutha had come to his shop for discussions on selling a land in Ramanagaram and she claimed the land belonged to her relative. She then took him to the land a month ago and after returning home she called him over for dinner. As Rakesh went to her house, she forced him to have physical relationship with her and she recorded the act using a hidden camera. A few days later, she started blackmailing him that she would show the video to his family and also threatened to upload it on social media.

A scared Rakesh gave her a total of about Rs 11 lakh on several occasions. But as her demands continued, Rakesh approached the police. Vinutha also allegedly made her associate Srinivas alias Seena, a cab driver, to make a threat call to Rakesh when she realised that he had filed a case.

She told the police that it was her financial crisis and family problems that forced her to extort Rakesh.

Further interrogations are on to ascertain her involvement in previous extortion cases.