Biker death: Cops admit road was bad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banaswadi traffic police, investigating the death of a 22-year-old motorist, are yet to arrive at a conclusion whether he lost control while negotiating a pothole or fell from the vehicle after a bus knocked him down.

Dilwar Hussain Lashkar, a security guard, died after a BMTC bus ran over him on Kammanahalli Main Road, on Monday. It is alleged that Dilwar, who was riding a scooter, fell off the vehicle after he lost control in a bid to avoid a pothole, and the BMTC bus ran over him.

Police admitted that there is a pothole on the spot, but they cannot say whether it led to the accident. “It is difficult for two-wheelers to pass over that pothole, and scooters get stuck there. But we are yet to know the exact cause of the mishap. Ramesh, the driver of the BMTC bus, said that he doesn’t know how the accident occurred as the right rear wheel of the bus ran over the victim. Ramesh was arrested. Prima facie, it appears that Dilwar lost control and fell in the path of the bus, but we are not in a position to confirm whether it was due to a pothole. We will know what exactly happened after a probe.”

There is, however, no mention of a pothole in the complaint filed by Dilwar’s employer nor the FIR.

A BBMP official, “The remodelling of drain and construction of footpaths is currently being carried out by the major roads department of BBMP. However, it has nothing to do with potholes. The department that looks after road maintenance should have taken care of the pothole,” he said.S Somashekhar, chief engineer of the major roads department, was not available for comment.