Mix-up in site numbers at KG Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blunders in allotment of sites in Phase II of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout continue to make allottees suffer. A total of 40 site allottees are now running around different Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) offices to rectify the non-existent site numbers earmarked for their properties.

Instead of allotting sites in the 2,000 series, the allotment section in BDA has inadvertently provided them sites in the 5,000 and 6,000 series. This misallotment has been done in sites in Sectors J, G, E and I.After allottees raised the issue with top BDA officials recently, a list with correct site numbers was published within two days.

Officials, however, are still making the site owners run from pillar to post before handing them their revised allotment letters. A senior citizen, who requested his name and site number be withheld, told TNIE, “I went to the BDA office at Vijayanagar and the engineers told me to visit the head office at Guttahalli and get a revised allotment letter. I went there yesterday (Monday) and waited for nearly three hours to meet officials in the allotment section. Later, Deputy Secretary Partharaju tells me to go to Vijayanagar and bring a letter in this connection from officials there.”

The 70-year-old, who has been allotted a 20x30 site at Kanchenapura in his fourth attempt, said, “The official coolly added that if I was not interested in bringing the letter, then I am free to surrender my site.”

Another allottee, whose father has been allotted a 30x40 site in Sector I, said, “BDA definitely cannot make anyone, particularly senior citizens, run around like this. When I approached them for the new site allotment letter on behalf of my father, those in the office of the Deputy Secretary (II) told me to visit Vijayanagar and find out the date and time when the officials there have sent an e-mail to the head office about it.” He added, “Whom do we go and ask about all this?”

Stating that the allotment letter was required to submit to the bank where he was applying for a loan, the allottee said, “I have decided to apply for a loan with the old allotment letter now as I really do not know how to go about it.”Secretary Basavaraju, in-charge of site allotments, did not respond to calls.