Namma Metro in Bengaluru suffers disruption in morning services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro commuters on the east-west Purple Line on Wednesday morning were put to hardship as trains ran only on one track instead of both tracks since morning for the middle portion of the line.

Due to only one line operating between Indira Nagar and MG Road metro stations right from 5 am, the schedule of trains across the entire line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road were thrown off gear.

Operations were restored along both tracks by 8.10 am but trains ran a bit late due to speed restrictions imposed at Trinity Metro station.

Metro sources said the problem occurred due to cracks in bearings at piers 155, 156 and 157 all along the tracks near Trinity Metro station.

However, the official version of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is that a honey comb was found near the concrete beam of The Trinity Metro station during a routine inspection that forced this step to be taken. Tests were being conducted to check if the concrete was adequately strong as a matter of extra precaution, a release said.

Commuters The New Indian Express spoke to at Trinity Circle spoke of how they missed trains due to heavy crowds inside.

A metro official said there was no problem between MG Road and Mysore Road stations as well as Indira Nagar and Baiyappanahalli stations.

"We also ran short loop trains between these sections to clear rush," the official said.