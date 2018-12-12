Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro in Bengaluru suffers disruption in morning services

Due to only one line operating between Indira Nagar and MG Road metro stations right from 5 am, the schedule of trains across the entire line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road were thrown off gear.

Published: 12th December 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro

Representational Image. | (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro commuters on the east-west Purple Line on Wednesday morning were put to hardship as trains ran only on one track instead of both tracks since morning for the middle portion of the line. 

Due to only one line operating between Indira Nagar and MG Road metro stations right from 5 am, the schedule of trains across the entire line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road were thrown off gear.

Operations were restored along both tracks by 8.10 am but trains ran a bit late due to speed restrictions imposed at Trinity Metro station.  

Metro sources said the problem occurred due to cracks in bearings at piers 155, 156 and 157 all along the tracks near Trinity Metro station.  

However, the official version of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation is that a honey comb was found near the concrete beam of The Trinity Metro station during a routine inspection that forced this step to be taken. Tests were being conducted to check if the concrete was adequately strong as a matter of extra precaution,  a release said. 

Commuters The New Indian Express spoke to at Trinity Circle spoke of how they missed trains due to heavy crowds inside.  

A metro official said there was no problem between MG Road and Mysore Road stations as well as Indira Nagar and Baiyappanahalli stations. 

"We also ran short loop trains between these sections to clear rush," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp