Home Cities Bengaluru

Regional films to be dubbed in Kannada soon?

If all goes well, filmmakers from other states will be able to release dubbed versions of their films in Karnataka soon.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If all goes well, filmmakers from other states will be able to release dubbed versions of their films in Karnataka soon. Filmmakers have long been fighting for dubbing of non-Kannada films. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) held a preliminary round of discussion to take a call. Ba Ma Harish, secretary of KFCC, said, “No decision has been taken. Many members feel we shouldn’t go against the Competition Commission of India rule book.”

Members at the chamber against the idea also participated in the discussion. “We have welcomed films of other languages, but we now feel that it’s better to watch a film in our own language. We hope to encourage Kannada language in Karnataka,” he said.

Citing examples of Ajith Kumar’s films such as Yennai Arindhaal, Arambam and Vivegam, which were dubbed in Kannada – as Satyadev, Dheera and Commonda – years after the original version’s release, Harish said, “Why not release the dubbed Kannada version simultaneously? Instead of having the audience watch films in Tamil,Telugu and Malayalam, we can let them watch films in the local language,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
non-Kannada films dubbing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp