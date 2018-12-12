Trains cancelled for interlocking work

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 12th December 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The following trains will be cancelled from Wednesday due to interlocking work undertaken at Thondebhavi station on the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram section of Bengaluru Division. An official release specified these train names and their cancellation dates:

  • Vijayawada- Bengaluru Cantonment Daily Passenger (Train no. 56504) from December 12 to 14
  • Bengaluru Cantonment - Vijayawada Daily Passenger (Train no. 56503) from December 13 to 15
  • KSR Bengaluru - Hindupur Daily Passenger (Train no. 66523) from December 13 to December 15
  • Hindupur - KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger (Train no. 66524) from December 13 to December 16
  • Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 16569) on December 12
  • Kacheguda - Yesvantpur Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 16570) on December 13
  • Yesvantpur - Machelipatnam Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 17212) on December 13 and 15
  • Machelipatnam - Yesvantpur Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 17211) on December 12 and 14

Due to the cancellation, the Bagalkot- Mysuru Basava Express (Train no. 17308) journey commencing from Bagalkot on December 12, 13, 14 and 15 will stop at all stations between Hindupur and KSR Bengaluru.

