Trains cancelled for interlocking work
Published: 12th December 2018 03:21 AM | Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:22 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The following trains will be cancelled from Wednesday due to interlocking work undertaken at Thondebhavi station on the Yelahanka-Dharmavaram section of Bengaluru Division. An official release specified these train names and their cancellation dates:
- Vijayawada- Bengaluru Cantonment Daily Passenger (Train no. 56504) from December 12 to 14
- Bengaluru Cantonment - Vijayawada Daily Passenger (Train no. 56503) from December 13 to 15
- KSR Bengaluru - Hindupur Daily Passenger (Train no. 66523) from December 13 to December 15
- Hindupur - KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger (Train no. 66524) from December 13 to December 16
- Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 16569) on December 12
- Kacheguda - Yesvantpur Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 16570) on December 13
- Yesvantpur - Machelipatnam Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 17212) on December 13 and 15
- Machelipatnam - Yesvantpur Tri - Weekly Express (Train no. 17211) on December 12 and 14
Due to the cancellation, the Bagalkot- Mysuru Basava Express (Train no. 17308) journey commencing from Bagalkot on December 12, 13, 14 and 15 will stop at all stations between Hindupur and KSR Bengaluru.