Aadhaar enrolment possible even in absence of any document

Meera Bhardwaj

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajamma (95) was elated when she got her Aadhaar enrolment earlier this month, even though she has no supporting documents for proof of identity or address. While she was initially refused the registration at a Bangalore One centre, even after producing an attested document citing her personal details, she later got the enrolment done using the same document at the UIDAI office at Race Course Road.

The UIDAI office had absolutely no problems and the staffers actually helped her out and successfully captured her fading fingerprints, Rajamma’s son Muralidhar said.UIDAI officials say that in the absence of supporting documents for proof of ID and address, citizens can submit a ‘Certificate of Identity/Address along with a photo’ issued by a gazetted officer or a Tahsildar on the official letterhead. For address proof, it can be done by an MLA or MP.

Officials of the Centre for E-Governance (CeG) add that enrolment centres, however, don’t do registration for people without documents as they may be scared to do so. “Trusting an attested document for these centres may be difficult in the event of fraud. So these centres are refusing to register in case somebody is misusing it. The fear of being blacklisted is always there.”