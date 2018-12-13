Local, cheaper Parkinson’s drug launched in Bengaluru

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing relief to underprivileged patients, APOSAN, an injection for Parkinson's disease locally developed by Rusan Pharma Ltd, was launched here on Wednesday.

The launch comes a week after a private hospital in the city released a drug for a select number of patients in collaboration with UK-based pharmaceutical company Britannia Pharmaceuticals, which is still awaiting the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval. This Indian alternative will cost a few hundreds and has received DCGI’s approval, said Rusan MD Kunal Saxena.

Apomorphine (the drug’s active ingredient) has been approved in western countries. “We are the first company to indigenously develop, get DCGI approval for both the active ingredient and finished product, and market it in India. It’s been available in the UK for over a decade, and is being brought here after 15 years,” he said.

“A programme called APOSAN wherein a nurse will train patients and caregivers on safe, effective use of the drug. In the first phase, we will be collaborating with 35 neurophysicians in four cities,” Saxena said, adding that institutions like NIMHANS will be on board. In January, the drug will be available in retail stores in the form of 2 ml and 5 ml ampoules, 3 ml reusable pens and reusable cartridges.