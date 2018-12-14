Home Cities Bengaluru

Warehouse accident: Amid chaos, onlookers make hay, go on a looting spree

The warehouse, which stored apparel and shoes, was an easy target for a group of youth who snuck in, just metres away from the rescue operations, and took away whatever they wanted.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

 

Cops nab a man stealing clothes from the warehouse
accident site in Kadugodi, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While the fire and emergency services personnel were busy trying to locate employees trapped under the racks, a few onlookers took advantage of the confusion and entered the warehouse from another entrance located at the back of the building and resorted to looting.

However, a team of policemen deputed at the site noticed the youths taking off their clothes and wearing the brand new merchandise. They stopped a few of them at the gate, and also found that one of them was
wearing five shirts and had a jacket on top too. He was made to take off each item, which were confiscated by the police. However, a few others managed to escape with the merchandise.

