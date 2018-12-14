Warehouse accident: Amid chaos, onlookers make hay, go on a looting spree

By Express News Service

Cops nab a man stealing clothes from the warehouse

accident site in Kadugodi, Bengaluru | Pushkar V

BENGALURU: While the fire and emergency services personnel were busy trying to locate employees trapped under the racks, a few onlookers took advantage of the confusion and entered the warehouse from another entrance located at the back of the building and resorted to looting.

The warehouse, which stored apparel and shoes, was an easy target for a group of youth who snuck in, just metres away from the rescue operations, and took away whatever they wanted.

However, a team of policemen deputed at the site noticed the youths taking off their clothes and wearing the brand new merchandise. They stopped a few of them at the gate, and also found that one of them was

wearing five shirts and had a jacket on top too. He was made to take off each item, which were confiscated by the police. However, a few others managed to escape with the merchandise.