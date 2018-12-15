Harassed at railway station, complaint ignored by cop, claims woman

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man allegedly harassed a woman on the walkway at the City Railway Station on Thursday night, after which the woman also claimed to face the apathy of police personnel. Yangchen Dolkar (39), the victim, is the head of operations at a civil engineering consulting firm in Bengaluru. Around 10.45 pm on Thursday, she said she was passing the walkway, connecting platforms, at the railway station when a man suddenly approached her and touched her inappropriately. Dolkar, who claimed to be trained in self-defence, retaliated and hit the man on his back, after which he ran away.

She then saw a group of policemen at platform 9 and approached them to narrate the incident. “I told one of the policemen about the incident, requesting him to assign a police personnel on the walkway. However, the policeman, whose badge read ‘Nataraju,’ swung his baton at me and yelled — ‘Who are you to order me to perform my duty? Get lost!’”

Dolkar then threatened to complain about him and when he did not relent, she tried to click his picture from her phone. “He tried to snatch my phone and threatened to put me in jail and beat me up unless I deleted the picture. I dared him to do it. Then another policeman intervened and asked me to leave,” Dolkar said.

She then took to Twitter to bring the incident to the notice of officials concerned. The official Twitter handle of the Railway Police Force was tagged, after which an inspector from RPF called her to enquire about the incident.

The inspector, Chengappa, claimed that no one by the name Nataraju was a part of RPF team at the station, and it was likely that the officer concerned belonged to Government Railway Police. He agreed to check CCTV footage of the location to verify the identity of the policeman. Dolkar said her intention was to first approach the policeman at the station and then lodge a complaint “only to ensure that no other woman faced what she had to go through”.