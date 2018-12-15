Home Cities Bengaluru

Harassed at railway station, complaint ignored by cop, claims woman

Dolkar then threatened to complain about him and when he did not relent, she tried to click his picture from her phone.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment
By Tushar Kaushik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man allegedly harassed a woman on the walkway at the City Railway Station on Thursday night, after which the woman also claimed to face the apathy of police personnel. Yangchen Dolkar (39), the victim, is the head of operations at a civil engineering consulting firm in Bengaluru. Around 10.45 pm on Thursday, she said she was passing the walkway, connecting platforms, at the railway station when a man suddenly approached her and touched her inappropriately. Dolkar, who claimed to be trained in self-defence, retaliated and hit the man on his back, after which he ran away.

She then saw a group of policemen at platform 9 and approached them to narrate the incident. “I told one of the policemen about the incident, requesting him to assign a police personnel on the walkway. However, the policeman, whose badge read ‘Nataraju,’ swung his baton at me and yelled — ‘Who are you to order me to perform my duty? Get lost!’”

Dolkar then threatened to complain about him and when he did not relent, she tried to click his picture from her phone. “He tried to snatch my phone and threatened to put me in jail and beat me up unless I deleted the picture. I dared him to do it. Then another policeman intervened and asked me to leave,” Dolkar said.

She then took to Twitter to bring the incident to the notice of officials concerned. The official Twitter handle of the Railway Police Force was tagged, after which an inspector from RPF called her to enquire about the incident.

The inspector, Chengappa, claimed that no one by the name Nataraju was a part of RPF team at the station, and it was likely that the officer concerned belonged to Government Railway Police. He agreed to check CCTV footage of the location to verify the identity of the policeman. Dolkar said her intention was to first approach the policeman at the station and then lodge a complaint “only to ensure that no other woman faced what she had to go through”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp