Soon, Bengaluru call centre to address your civic woes

BENGALURU: If you are livid with your area civic officials not attending to your complaints, you can relax now. The ‘touch-me-not’ officials will soon be answerable to you directly with appropriate deadlines and respond to your civic-related complaints.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has floated a tender for setting up a centralised call centre at its head office, is all set to finalise the bidder by next week, and start the service in a month.

The BBMP, which has been outsourcing software from a firm, will have the dedicated software by next month. According to BBMP officials, the software will help the call centre executive to transfer residents’ calls to area officials concerned with the enabled call recording system. The software will also issue a reference number to the caller immediately after the enquiry is completed.

The establishment of a 24/7 centralised call centre was approved by the Council last year during the stint of former mayor Manjunath Reddy. The BBMP had built the infrastructure for the work within its premises last year. However, setting up the call centre was delayed due to various reasons, including the assembly polls earlier in May this year.

The project costs Rs 5.9 crore, and the BBMP has already set up 36 chairs and CCTV cameras for commencement of the service. However, the three-year contract with the firm that will provide human resource, is yet to be completed.

The service, which will start with the BBMP, will be gradually extended to other civic departments in the city such as BWSSB, BESCOM, Metro and Bangalore Development Authority in another six months.