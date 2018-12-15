Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, Bengaluru call centre to address your civic woes

The establishment of a 24/7 centralised call centre was approved by the Council last year during the stint of former mayor Manjunath Reddy.

Published: 15th December 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP call centre is expected to start operations in a month’s time

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are livid with your area civic officials not attending to your complaints, you can relax now. The ‘touch-me-not’ officials will soon be answerable to you directly with appropriate deadlines and respond to your civic-related complaints.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has floated a tender for setting up a centralised call centre at its head office, is all set to finalise the bidder by next week, and start the service in a month.
The BBMP, which has been outsourcing software from a firm, will have the dedicated software by next month. According to BBMP officials, the software will help the call centre executive to transfer residents’ calls to area officials concerned with the enabled call recording system. The software will also issue a reference number to the caller immediately after the enquiry is completed.

The establishment of a 24/7 centralised call centre was approved by the Council last year during the stint of former mayor Manjunath Reddy. The BBMP had built the infrastructure for the work within its premises last year. However, setting up the call centre was delayed due to various reasons, including the assembly polls earlier in May this year.

The project costs Rs 5.9 crore, and the BBMP has already set up 36 chairs and CCTV cameras for commencement of the service. However, the three-year contract with the firm that will provide human resource, is yet to be completed.  

The service, which will start with the BBMP, will be gradually extended to other civic departments in the city such as BWSSB, BESCOM, Metro and Bangalore Development Authority in another six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp