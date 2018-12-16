Plea seeks CAG-requested probe into funds spent by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Saturday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit its response and file an affidavit with relevant material regarding public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into issues raised in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, with regards to money spent by the civic body.

This was after the counsel for the petitioner — Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) — explained several issues raised in the CAG report, including objections raised by the auditor on money spent without following necessary guidelines, and the amount meant to be recovered from erring officials or contractors. Supporting his claims, the counsel has also filed a statement detailing the remarks made in the CAG reports.

After this, a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha observed that the prima facie contentions of the petitioner gave rise to several questions, and therefore, it was necessary for the BBMP counsel to receive instructions on the issues. “BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi prays for time to complete all his instructions and to place on record the relevant material with an affidavit.” the court said.