Bengaluru: Jilted lover gets 10-year jail term for murder

The court has also directed the accused to give the fine amount to the parents of the deceased.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City Civil Court last week convicted a private company employee for killing his friend and attacking his girlfriend at her house in HSR Layout police station limits in October last year.
Ravi Singh Rana, a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, had stabbed his friend Kaushik twice in the abdomen before attacking Aparna (22) his girlfriend at Parangipalya. Kaushik died on the spot, while Aparna sustained serious injuries. 

The 68th City Civil court in Bengaluru awarded Ravi Singh a simple imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of Rs 25,000.  The court has also directed the accused to give the fine amount to the parents of the deceased.

BACKGROUND OF THE CASE

Rana and Aparna were classmates at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in HSR Layout. They had become good friends, and used to hang around together. However, Rana mistook Aparna’s friendship for love. Aparna, after college had taken up a job at a private company in HSR Layout where Kaushik was her colleague. Over a period of time, the two got into a relationship.

On October 16 in 2017, Rana barged into Aparna’s house and found Kaushik there. In a fit of jealousy, he stabbed Kaushik twice before attacking Aparna. Listening to their cries, neighbours rushed in when Rana jumped out of the first-floor house and injured his hands. A police patrol vehicle arrived at the spot after hearing the commotion. Rana, immobilised by the fall, was taken into custody. He was booked under section 302 and 307 IPC (murder and attempt to murder).

