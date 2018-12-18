Home Cities Bengaluru

Make Bommanahalli zone pothole-free by December 20: Karnataka High Court

The court also asked BBMP to produce the MBs of Bommanahalli Zone on December 20, the next date of hearing. 

A pothole at Wilson Garden | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that Mahadevapura Zone is free from potholes now, except the ditches/potholes that exist due to work taken up by other government agencies. 

BBMP Counsel V Sreenidhi made this submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha, which is hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Vijayan Menon and others. Taking note of this submission, the court fixed December 20 as the deadline to BBMP for filling up of potholes in Bommanahalli Zone. 

Noticing that the chief engineer has not certified the measurement books (MBs) of the works done in Mahadevapura Zone, the court asked if coaching class were needed for them. The MBs should be signed by the chief engineer after checking the work because the official is answerable if something goes wrong, the court said. 

The court also asked BBMP to produce the MBs of Bommanahalli Zone on December 20, the next date of hearing. 

The court asked the police department to use beat police and CCTVs to check this menace through constant monitoring. 

Probe over in 256 cases of illegal flex banners, home dept tells HC

Bengaluru: After the High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in probe in 258 cases pertaining to flexes/hoardings/banners, the Home Department has filed an affidavit, specifying completion of probe in 256 cases and reasons for the delay. The cases were filed for alleged violation of Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

When asked about the remaining two cases, Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna said they were against the Department of Information and Public Relations. The court wondered how a government department violated the KOPD Act.  Counsel for ad agencies said 1.50 lakh people have lost their livelihood. Their business is during Ganesha Chaturthi, Deepavali and Christmas. So they be allowed to function at least during Christmas, he requested. 
 

