28-year-old dies in freak accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old Wipro employee died after coming under a train at the Carmelaram Railway Station on Monday night. The deceased, V Vikram, was from Kerala. Cops say Vikram had gone to the station to drop his parents when he came under the wheels of the Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express. His father Vijayan also sustained injuries.

A senior railway police officer said Vikram was dropping his parents around 9pm, and boarded the train load their luggage. “The train started moving. So he jumped off but fell into the gap between the train and the platform,” he said.

Vikram’s family alleged that his body was left on the tracks for long. He was shifted to Bowring Hospital. The Baiyappanahalli Railway police have recorded his father’s statement.