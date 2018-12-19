Home Cities Bengaluru

28-year-old dies in freak accident

A 28-year-old Wipro employee died after coming under a train at the Carmelaram Railway Station on Monday night.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old Wipro employee died after coming under a train at the Carmelaram Railway Station on Monday night. The deceased, V Vikram, was from Kerala. Cops say Vikram had gone to the station to drop his parents when he came under the wheels of the Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express. His father Vijayan also sustained injuries.

A senior railway police officer said Vikram was dropping his parents around 9pm, and boarded the train load their luggage. “The train started moving. So he jumped off but fell into the gap between the train and the platform,” he said.

Vikram’s family alleged that his body was left on the tracks for long. He was shifted to Bowring Hospital. The Baiyappanahalli Railway police have recorded his father’s statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express Carmelaram Railway Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp