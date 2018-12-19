Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Dr Sita Bhateja was a role model, generation ahead of her times’

I was lucky to be closely associated with Dr Sita Bhateja during my growing years.

BENGALURU: I was lucky to be closely associated with Dr Sita Bhateja during my growing years. During those wonderful years, she listened, encouraged, and most of all guided a lot of youngsters in their careers. I will eternally be grateful for our friendship, and her guidance.

The untimely death of her daughter Vaijayanthi was a terrible blow to her but she picked herself up.  She looked on me almost as the daughter she lost and took pride in every little achievement of mine. Her’s was always the first call or message of congratulations that I  received at any momentous occasion. And what was most surprising was that this would come via telephone, mobile, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or any other social media. Not only was she truly tech-savvy, she was a generation ahead of her times.

She was a woman of varied interests.  She loved horse riding; she was a philatelist; and she was extremely fashionable. But she always remained committed to social service. This was the reason behind her starting an adoption agency. What really stood out about her was her ultimate interest and zest for life.
She was one of the founding members of the Bangalore Society for Obstetrics & Gynecology, and her commitment was a benchmark in the Society’s history. Her intelligence, vision, organisation and leadership qualities were exemplary.

Not only was she an extremely active member in her younger days, until her last days and twilight years she made it a point to attend all meetings and programmes organised by the BSOG. She will always be an icon for future generations. A friend, mentor and role model to us all, she was truly the grand old Iron Lady of Karnataka, who will be missed.

Bengaluru loses ‘full of life’ gynaecologist

Noted doctor Sita Bhateja passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 90. Admitted at the Sita Bhateja super specialty hospital in the city – of which she was the founder and managing trustee – Dr Bhateja was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.  She is survived by three sons, including Dr Arvind Bhateja, a leading spinal and neurosurgeon. Here, prominent Bengalureans pay tribute to the renowned gynaecologist.

