First floodlight match for visually-challenged to be held in Bengaluru

Published: 19th December 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage sportsmanship among the visually-challenged players, IDL foundation in association with the Karnataka Blind Sports Association (KBSA) will host ‘Floodlight Blind Cricket’ in the city. The fifth season of Blind Cricket League T-10 is named “Ambi Cup -2018’, in the memory of Ambareesh.

A total of 28 teams will participate in BCL season 5, which includes two women teams, 2twomasters teams, 16 district teams and 12 teams from various schools in the state.

Founder and executive trustee of IDL foundation, Dr PK Paul, said, “Late actor Ambareesh has always encouraged IDL foundation and its activities. We would like to call the event AMBI Cup-2018. This will be an annual event of Flood Light Blind Cricket, meant just for aspiring visually-challenged cricketers.”
This will be a six-day event and teams will be contesting for four trophies. The event will also see performances by various musicians.

The first-of-its-kind in the world AMBI Cup-2018 will be inaugurated by city mayor Gangambike and commissioner of police T Suneel Kumar. Meanwhile, there will be teams of high schools students participating from Gulbarga, Bengaluru, Ramnagar, Mysuru, Mundgol, Raichur, Shivamogga, Bijapur, Chikkamangaluru, Belagavi, Bidar and Haveri. Teams from Bellary, Tumakuru,  Hubballi, Hassan and Davangere will also be participating in the six-day mega sport event for the visually-challenged.

The matches will be held on December 20 at JP Park, Matthikere.

Blind Sports Association Blind Cricket League Ambi Cup -2018

