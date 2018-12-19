Man who made hoax bomb call to CM HD Kumaraswamy’s house held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man, who allegedly made a hoax call to the police control room and claimed to have planted explosives at CM HD Kumaraswamy’s residence in JP Nagar, has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Mansoor, hailing from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and residing in Kudlu near Electronics City. During questioning, the accused allegedly said he wanted to meet the CM, so he is assured a house under a government scheme.

Police said that the incident happened on Sunday at 9.40 pm, when a caller, who introduced himself as Gopal, claimed that he had planted explosives at the CM’s residence at Mini Forest in JP Nagar 3rd Phase. He then disconnected the call. Control room staff alerted the jurisdictional police in JP Nagar, and inspector Hithendra MS called for an anti-sabotage check and a sniffer squad to conduct a search in and around the CM’s residence. As no explosive substance was found, the police concluded that it was a hoax call.

The inspector also registered a case against the caller for giving false information, criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication and making statements conducing public mischief. The police traced the caller and identified him as Mansoor, who does centering work.

“When interrogated, he revealed that he was in need of a house, and had met the CM twice regarding this. Another two attempts to meet the CM went in vain. So he assumed that if he made hoax call and got arrested, the CM would take notice and meet him,” the police added.