Safety of public our priority, says BMRCL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strongly refuting news reports and online discussions that have cast doubts on the safety of Metro structures in light of the Trinity pier incident, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has stressed the quality of its constructions is very good and these have been subjected to stringent tests.

An official release said, “We want to remove all doubts in the minds of the public and reiterate that safety of travelling public is our top priority.”

It said the state government had constituted a task force in 2009 to ensure quality of public constructions. The force had visited two casting yards of BMRCL contractors, M/s Navayuga Engineering and M/s IVRCL, on September 8, 2009, and suggested areas for improvement. “The rusting on reinforcement bars (of both firms) were pointed out,” the release said. The suggestions have been implemented on December 1, 2009.