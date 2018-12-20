Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Artist on way to work run over by bus

Just a day after a BMTC bus ran over two PUC students, a 23-year-old died after a speeding bus ran over him near B Narayanapura bus stop on Wednesday morning.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a day after a BMTC bus ran over two PUC students, a 23-year-old died after a speeding bus ran over him near B Narayanapura bus stop on Wednesday morning. Cause of the mishap has been linked to rash driving by the bus driver.

The deceased has been identified as Noman Naushad, a resident of Kalyananagar. He was working as an assistant artist in a private firm. Police said Naushad was on his way to office on a motorcycle when the accident occurred, around 8.50 am. While he was passing near B Narayanapura bus stop, a bus hit his bike from behind. Naushad fell and the bus ran over him. The KR Puram traffic police have arrested the bus driver.

Driver made up low sugar story

The Byatarayanapura traffic police have arrested the driver — Lokesh — of the bus that killed two students. Lokesh was arrested and sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison after he was produced before a court on Wednesday. Police said after the accident, Lokesh made up a story that he blacked out due to low blood sugar levels, which led to the mishap. “After doctors gave him a clean health chit, we took him into custody for interrogation. He admitted that he had acted as if he was not well. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody later,” Byatarayanapura traffic police said.

Travel Horror
Nov 13: Sushmita (17), a second PU student, slipped while she was standing near the front door of a BMTC bus and was run over by the bus
Nov 17: Ajith Kumar (23) fell to his death while travelling on the footboard of a bus whose doors were not shut, on Uttarahalli Main Road
Dec 10: Dilwar Hussain Lashkar, a security guard, died after a BMTC bus ran over him on Kammanahalli Main Road
Dec 18: Chandrakanth, a first PU student, and Yadukumar, a second PU student, died after a BMTC bus, which allegedly suffered a brake failure, ran on to the footpath and knocked them down.

