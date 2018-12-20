Divya Jain: From schooling to skilling

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Divya Jain, founder, and CEO of Safeducate, started Safeducate Learning, a consulting firm to provide training for youngsters using the latest technology and innovative tools, she had one goal that of training 50,000 students per year, and one million students by 2022.

This has meant much leg-work for the 35-year-old entrepreneur, who visits villages and then shortlists students who have completed their Class 10 and 12 exams. In addition, she also looks for students who have a zeal to learn. After zeroing-in on potential candidates, Jain works on provided them with training for a period of six to nine months, depending on the courses they choose. The courses are: Corporate connect solutions; Academia connect solutions; Professional certifications solutions; Vocational education and training solutions; Digital Learning Solutions Research and Consulting Solutions. Later, the firm also helps them with placements in various industries, including retail, e-commerce, logistics, etc.

The company has over 150 training centres at strategic locations in the country. Soon, new courses such as logistics and supply chain management will be started in Karnataka for which the team is coordinating with the government. Jain has successfully implemented the DDU-GKY scheme, one of the PMO’s flagship schemes across ten states. She has created state-of-the-art centres and has been providing training and employment to the interested youth.

So far, the firm has trained more than 70,000 individuals between the age of 18 and 35 since its incorporation in 2013. In the past, the company has run two projects where they have trained students on the warehouse operator and operation assistant profile in Karnataka at T Narasipur and Bengaluru. At present they have their centres in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai in South India.

The company has partnered with various organisations and agencies such as National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation (CILT), Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC),Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kashipur), Retailers Associations Skill Council of India (RASCI), Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC).