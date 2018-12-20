Move over Tinder, Hinge. Here comes an AI-powered dating app to play cupid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like any other young adult in India, techie Pawan Gupta (31) too had tried his luck on dating apps. But he was only met with one incompatible match after another. His friend Rahul Namdev (31) too was nursing a broken engagement when they realised that finding love might after all be a number game.

The result: Betterhalf.ai, a matchmaking platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve user experience. And on Wednesday, an app version of the website was launched to cater to the growing number of Bengalureans who have been going the app way to find matches. “By the time a person is 27 or 28, there’s a need to be in a serious relationship. The anxiety rises when they are met with incompatible matches one swipe after the next,” explained Gupta, who co-founded the company with Namdev.

The app aims to reduce the number of unsuccessful matches a person gets. A user needs three minutes to register and will have to answer 16 personality questions. Following this, his/ her profile is made based on the social, emotional and relationship values the person harbours. “At this point, the app can guarantee 50 - 60 per cent accuracy. As they use the app more, the accuracy levels go up to 80 to 90 per cent,” claimed Gupta.

Users get at least one match a day (paid users can get more) and post an interaction, the app asks for feedback. “The person gets a message asking them how the conversation went and whether they liked it or not. For example, maybe the location of the person was an issue. Or maybe someone was looking to match with someone who has a strict 9-5 job and was matched with someone with flexible working hours,” explained Gupta. Based on this, the system works on the feedback received and refines the matches further.

The app is aimed at people in the 27 - 33 years category, and considers Bengaluru to be one of its biggest markets. “As a techie, I know how important this app can be to young professionals in the city. This is a strong market for us because so many city residents are at the age where they want serious relationships and data can help solve that gap,” explains Gupta.