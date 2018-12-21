Home Cities Bengaluru

City roads need more attention, HC tells BBMP

Commenting  on the poor quality of city roads, the Karnataka HC on Thursday said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers should pay more attention to them.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha made this oral observation while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vijayan Menon and others, seeking directions to the civic body to fill up potholes and ditches.

The BBMP’s understanding of fundamental engineering was disquieting, as was pointed out by one of the court commissioners in his report submitted after checking the quality of work done. To a query, the counsel for  BWSSB submitted that laying of pipeline work was likely to be completed by the end of 2019.  
Then the court asked senior counsel Aditya Sondhi, who was inducted as independent member to the coordination committee headed by the chief secretary, to draw attention of the committee to explore possibilities of finding old water pipelines and replacing them with new ones, the court said. The court also asked BBMP to look into parking issue.

