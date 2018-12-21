Czech bike brand Jawa sets up 3 additional dealerships in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Classic Legends is proud to announce the launch of its first three Jawa Motorcycles dealerships in Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Czech motorcycle brand Thursday announced the setting up of three more dearships in Bengaluru, taking the the number of touch points to five.

Last week, the maker of the iconic brand had inaugurated its first two dealerships in the country in Pune, following its re-entry in the Indian two-wheeler market after a gap of almost two decades.

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, on November 15 relaunched its 293-cc Jawa Forty Two, Jawa and Jawa Perak motorcycles in the domestic market.

With the outlets becoming fully operational, customers in Bengaluru can now book and test-ride Jawa and Jawa forty two motorcycles, the release added.

Jawa plans to set up over 100 dealerships across the country over a period of time.

Czech motorcycle Bengaluru Jawa

